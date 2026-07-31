AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Receives "Buy" Rating from Truist Financial

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock, down from their prior price objective of $159.00. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the company's current price.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $127.45.

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AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.05). AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 46.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter, while Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to its FY2026 and Q1 2028 estimates. AGCO earnings estimates

AGCO reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter, while Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to its FY2026 and Q1 2028 estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term estimates remain constructive in some areas: Zacks projects FY2027 EPS of $7.63 and FY2028 EPS of $9.19, although these forecasts are mixed and remain below or above prior estimates depending on the period.

Longer-term estimates remain constructive in some areas: Zacks projects FY2027 EPS of $7.63 and FY2028 EPS of $9.19, although these forecasts are mixed and remain below or above prior estimates depending on the period. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43 missed the consensus estimate of $1.48, while revenue of approximately $2.61 billion fell short of the roughly $2.74 billion forecast. Sales declined 1% year over year, signaling continued weakness in agricultural-equipment demand. AGCO reports second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43 missed the consensus estimate of $1.48, while revenue of approximately $2.61 billion fell short of the roughly $2.74 billion forecast. Sales declined 1% year over year, signaling continued weakness in agricultural-equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: AGCO lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, and forecast revenue of $10.1–$10.2 billion versus consensus of about $10.6 billion. The reduction reflects softer farm demand, margin pressure and tariff-related costs. AGCO cuts 2026 outlook

AGCO lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, and forecast revenue of $10.1–$10.2 billion versus consensus of about $10.6 billion. The reduction reflects softer farm demand, margin pressure and tariff-related costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and reduced several 2027 quarterly forecasts, reinforcing concerns that the agricultural-equipment downturn could persist beyond 2026.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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