Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on A. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $549,158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,161 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,535 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 928,821 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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