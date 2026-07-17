Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 8.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.10 and last traded at $131.7970. 142,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 350,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $18.75) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agilon Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.98.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agilon Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Agilon Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Agilon Health by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 168,461 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agilon Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,613 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

Further Reading

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