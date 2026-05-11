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Agilysys (AGYS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Agilysys logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Agilysys is scheduled to report Q4 2026 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 18. Analysts expect earnings of $0.51 per share on $81.6 million in revenue.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: the stock currently has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $131.40. Recent analyst moves included Needham reiterating a buy rating, while other firms cut targets or downgraded the stock.
  • Agilysys shares recently opened at $71.59, far below the stock’s 52-week high of $145.25, with the company valued at about $2.01 billion. Institutional investors own a large majority of the stock, at 88%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $81.5630 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $71.59 on Monday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilysys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 71.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company's stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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