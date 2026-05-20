Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.5556.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $109,024.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,980.58. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,434.59. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 178.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 195,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,764,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 438,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 679,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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