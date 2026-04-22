AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.0313.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th.

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Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,688,316.67. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AGNC Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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