Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

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Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.53 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.41 per share, with a total value of $357,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 90,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,463,461.92. This represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 13,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,575.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 675,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,909,668.05. This trade represents a 2.01% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,943. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,731,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,133,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,094,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,015,324,000 after purchasing an additional 649,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,884,291 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $425,350,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,526,088 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,180,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Agree Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting Agree Realty this week:

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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