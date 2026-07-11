Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC) Trading Down 0.3% - Should You Sell?

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC - Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSC

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 4.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,626,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,668 shares of the company's stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 191,839 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,879,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 942,714 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,272,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 808,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,850,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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