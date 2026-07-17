Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

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AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.24. The company has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.20. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.45 and a 1-year high of C$25.50.

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners.

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