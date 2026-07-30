Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.390-13.490 EPS.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $289.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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