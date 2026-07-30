Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.390-13.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $294.96 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average is $286.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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