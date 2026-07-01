Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 294,903 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $36,705,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $7,282,440.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $8,270,220.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00.

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Airbnb Stock Up 2.9%

ABNB stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.31. 3,300,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,017. The firm's 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to the bullish case that travel demand and product expansion can keep driving growth.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an rating, adding to the bullish case that travel demand and product expansion can keep driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb recently hit a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, showing that investors remain willing to bid up the stock on improving Wall Street sentiment.

Airbnb recently hit a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, showing that investors remain willing to bid up the stock on improving Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strength across travel stocks has also helped ABNB, as investors rotate back into the sector and look for continued post-pandemic travel spending resilience.

Strength across travel stocks has also helped ABNB, as investors rotate back into the sector and look for continued post-pandemic travel spending resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities maintained a Hold rating and said Airbnb’s hotel expansion is only a modest near-term driver, which supports the stock but does not point to a major catalyst right away. Article: Airbnb Maintained at Hold as Hotel Expansion Seen as Modest Near-Term Driver; $150 Price Target Reaffirmed

Bank of America Securities maintained a rating and said Airbnb’s hotel expansion is only a modest near-term driver, which supports the stock but does not point to a major catalyst right away. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s shares also rose in recent trading, but the move lagged the broader market, suggesting steady interest without a strong breakout. Article: Airbnb Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Airbnb’s shares also rose in recent trading, but the move lagged the broader market, suggesting steady interest without a strong breakout. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares worth about $43.8 million, reducing his position by 10.1%, which can pressure sentiment when a large insider trims exposure.

Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares worth about $43.8 million, reducing his position by 10.1%, which can pressure sentiment when a large insider trims exposure. Negative Sentiment: Co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, cutting his stake by 28.6% and adding to the recent wave of insider selling.

Co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, cutting his stake by 28.6% and adding to the recent wave of insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb must still face a Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during the 2025 wildfires, creating legal and reputational risk that could weigh on the stock. Article: Airbnb must face Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during 2025 wildfires

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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