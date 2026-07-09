Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $369,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,267,850. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,733 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,160,227.33.

On Monday, June 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29.

On Monday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $36,705,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $381,638.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $7,282,440.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $8,141,460.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $8,270,220.00.

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Airbnb Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 2,588,238 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,893. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.36.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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