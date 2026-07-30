Go Pro
→ The invention Elon called the greatest in history (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
AirBoss of America logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as high as C$7.25. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 9,402 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.58.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$596,800. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,850. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AirBoss of America Right Now?

Before you consider AirBoss of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirBoss of America wasn't on the list.

While AirBoss of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
From Traders Agency (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines