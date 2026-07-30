AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as high as C$7.25. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 9,402 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.58.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$596,800. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,850. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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