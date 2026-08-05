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AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Up 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
AirJoule Technologies logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • AirJoule Technologies shares rose 1.9% to $5.95 during mid-day trading, with volume reaching 2.83 million shares—195% above the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: the stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $8.25, compared with the current share price.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.74 per share, missing the $0.06-per-share consensus estimate by $0.68. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.95. 2,827,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 959,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AIRJ. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Report on AirJoule Technologies

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.68). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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