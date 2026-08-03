AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Up 20.1% - What's Next?

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) was up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.08. 2,330,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 927,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AirJoule Technologies

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 20.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $367.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts anticipate that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AirJoule Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRJ. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 272,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 194,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirJoule Technologies wasn't on the list.

While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here