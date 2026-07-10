Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading 1.8% Higher - What's Next?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22. 435,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 657,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AISP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Airship AI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Airship AI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $6.50 price objective on Airship AI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Airship AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AISP

Airship AI Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airship AI by 90.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Airship AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Airship AI by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company's stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

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