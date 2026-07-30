Go Pro
→ Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
AJ Bell logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on AJ Bell, with five holds and three buys among eight firms. The average 12-month price target is GBX 1,265.
  • AJ Bell shares rose 0.9% to GBX 600.50, with a market capitalization of approximately £2.37 billion and a 12-month trading range of GBX 414.40 to GBX 662.50.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 14.70 per share and revenue of £182.96 million, alongside a 35.42% net margin and 57.35% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,265.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 630 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 625 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 5,200 to GBX 6,000 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 675 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 600.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 414.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 662.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 608.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 109.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 14.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £182.96 million during the quarter. AJ Bell had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 57.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AJ Bell will post 23.8118812 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AJ Bell Right Now?

Before you consider AJ Bell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AJ Bell wasn't on the list.

While AJ Bell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines