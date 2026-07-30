AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,265.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 630 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 625 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 5,200 to GBX 6,000 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 675 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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AJ Bell Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 600.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 414.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 662.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 608.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 109.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 14.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £182.96 million during the quarter. AJ Bell had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 57.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AJ Bell will post 23.8118812 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

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