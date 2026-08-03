Aktis Oncology (AKTS) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $2.1430 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect Aktis Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Aktis Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aktis Oncology from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aktis Oncology from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aktis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.60.

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Insider Transactions at Aktis Oncology

In other Aktis Oncology news, Director Ken Herrmann sold 4,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $119,263.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $86,107.36. This represents a 58.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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