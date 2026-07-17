Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

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A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The company had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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