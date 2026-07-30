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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) logo with Finance background
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Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.66 and traded as high as C$25.04. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 88,862 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AD.UN. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$27.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.37 million for the quarter. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) had a net margin of 97.33% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 1.9300847 EPS for the current year.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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