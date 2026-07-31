AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 163,983 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 251,186 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AleAnna during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AleAnna in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of AleAnna in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. raised its stake in AleAnna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AleAnna Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANNA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. AleAnna has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -1.63.

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. AleAnna had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANNA shares. Wall Street Zen raised AleAnna to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised AleAnna from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on AleAnna

About AleAnna

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy's natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

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