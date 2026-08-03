Alexander Cappello Sells 2,095 Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Cappello sold 2,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $212,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,714. This trade represents a 33.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.4%

CAKE traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $104.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,640,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,998. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Cheesecake Factory's payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Key Stories Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Weiss Ratings cut Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,059.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,056 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,118 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 407,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,085 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 349,168 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,583.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 287,219 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 270,160 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 54.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,046 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $40,819,000 after buying an additional 262,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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