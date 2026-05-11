Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.22 and last traded at $137.1060. Approximately 9,662,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,520,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $328.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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