Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5.3% - What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.59 and last traded at $122.4350. Approximately 16,949,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 12,061,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.32.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s cloud business reportedly supports Moonshot AI. Moonshot AI has an agreement to use approximately 20,000 Nvidia chips through Alibaba’s computing infrastructure to develop its Kimi K3 model. The report highlights Alibaba Cloud’s ability to provide substantial AI computing capacity and could reinforce expectations for stronger cloud and AI-related revenue. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Moonshot AI has an agreement to use approximately 20,000 Nvidia chips through Alibaba’s computing infrastructure to develop its Kimi K3 model. The report highlights Alibaba Cloud’s ability to provide substantial AI computing capacity and could reinforce expectations for stronger cloud and AI-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised Alibaba’s longer-term earnings forecasts. Erste Group increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.84 from $5.71 and its FY2028 estimate to $8.46 from $8.07. The revisions support the bullish view that Alibaba’s AI investments, cloud growth and broader business improvements can drive earnings expansion. Alibaba earnings estimate revisions

Erste Group increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.84 from $5.71 and its FY2028 estimate to $8.46 from $8.07. The revisions support the bullish view that Alibaba’s AI investments, cloud growth and broader business improvements can drive earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains favorable. Alibaba’s average brokerage recommendation is equivalent to a Buy, which may provide additional support for the stock, although analyst ratings are not always reliable short-term signals. Is Alibaba a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Alibaba’s average brokerage recommendation is equivalent to a Buy, which may provide additional support for the stock, although analyst ratings are not always reliable short-term signals. Neutral Sentiment: China’s broader push to build sovereign AI computing capacity, including DeepSeek’s reported 1-gigawatt data-center project, could expand demand for Alibaba’s cloud services but also intensify competition and government involvement in the sector. DeepSeek’s Ulanqab AI infrastructure project

China’s broader push to build sovereign AI computing capacity, including DeepSeek’s reported 1-gigawatt data-center project, could expand demand for Alibaba’s cloud services but also intensify competition and government involvement in the sector. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law-firm investigations create headline and litigation risk. Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz LLP are investigating allegations that Alibaba may have provided materially misleading business information. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but potential securities claims could weigh on investor sentiment and create future financial or reputational costs. Rosen Law Firm Alibaba investigation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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