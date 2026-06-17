Alibaba Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 238,620 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 159,848 put options.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.45. 13,168,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after buying an additional 466,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $782,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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