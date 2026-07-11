Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.39 and traded as high as $41.16. Alico shares last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 18,916 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alico from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alico from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alico in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on Alico and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alico has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCO

Alico Trading Up 1.0%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Alico's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.13%.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,666 shares of the company's stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,611 shares of the company's stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in Alico by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 133,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Alico by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 94,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

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