Align Technology (ALGN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.0536 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.50%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $208.30.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,222 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,270 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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