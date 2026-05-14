Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $626,100.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,028,813 shares in the company, valued at $21,471,327.31. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 298,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $5,033,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $25,480,946.49. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,569,859 shares of company stock worth $29,569,358. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company's stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429,703 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company's stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.6%

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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