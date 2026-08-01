Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALHC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 20.2%

Shares of ALHC opened at $14.85 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Alignment Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $713,986.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,588,555. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark D. Kent bought 14,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $197,626.88. Following the purchase, the insider owned 14,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,626.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock worth $19,976,967. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 324,865 shares of the company's stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 124,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,255 shares of the company's stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,303 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,880 shares of the company's stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 125,946 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed estimates of $1.31 billion. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year, and net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as Medicare Advantage care costs improved. Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed estimates of $1.31 billion. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year, and net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as Medicare Advantage care costs improved. Positive Sentiment: Operating performance is improving: The company said it surpassed the high end of its guidance across key metrics, reflecting stronger membership growth, revenue, and profitability compared with the prior-year period. Alignment Healthcare Turns Profit

The company said it surpassed the high end of its guidance across key metrics, reflecting stronger membership growth, revenue, and profitability compared with the prior-year period. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance remained broadly in line: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was approximately $5.2 billion, and third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, generally matching analyst expectations. The lack of a material forecast increase may have limited the earnings-driven upside.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was approximately $5.2 billion, and third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, generally matching analyst expectations. The lack of a material forecast increase may have limited the earnings-driven upside. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations: Frank R. Cruz, Block & Leviton, Kaplan Fox, Lowey Dannenberg, and Pomerantz publicized inquiries into possible securities-law violations and alleged financial manipulation. The investigations follow an earlier sharp drop in ALHC shares and could create legal costs, reputational damage, and uncertainty regarding the company’s disclosures. The allegations have not been proven. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alignment Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alignment Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Alignment Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here