Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by Barclays to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.6%

ALGT stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,862 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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