Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $522.6250 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,741 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,165 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 213,496 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,274,381 shares of the energy company's stock worth $82,793,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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