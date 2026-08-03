Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.82.

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Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.94 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Further Reading

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