Allot (ALLT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $27.4480 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allot had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allot Trading Down 0.4%

ALLT stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $396.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.48. Allot has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Allot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Allot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allot from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Allot in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Shteiman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 214,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,622,120. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boaz Grossman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 192,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,415,040. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $374,687. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Allot in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Allot in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company's stock.

Allot Company Profile

Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.

Allot's product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.

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