Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.7167.

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Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $444.00 to $318.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $205.52 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.81 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 104.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $382,339,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $365,822,000 after buying an additional 175,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Analyst ratings and price targets

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Alnylam Q2 2026 earnings call

Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Analyst price-target changes

Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Alnylam Q2 earnings miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the results and guidance cut. These announcements may add reputational and legal overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing. Securities-fraud investigation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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