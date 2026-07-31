Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $444.00 to $318.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $437.22.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.73. The stock had a trading volume of 548,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,112. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.81 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $289.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.07. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $382,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $365,822,000 after acquiring an additional 175,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.29 billion, up 66.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some analyst estimates. The company also highlighted continued strength across its transthyretin (TTR) franchise. Alnylam second-quarter earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.29 billion, up 66.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some analyst estimates. The company also highlighted continued strength across its transthyretin (TTR) franchise. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $425 price target, while Needham maintained a “buy” rating with a revised $357 target. These targets imply substantial potential upside if Alnylam executes on its pipeline and commercial plans. Analyst rating reports

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $425 price target, while Needham maintained a “buy” rating with a revised $357 target. These targets imply substantial potential upside if Alnylam executes on its pipeline and commercial plans. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam’s earnings performance was mixed: quarterly profit improved substantially from the prior year, but reported revenue of about $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus estimate in several reports. Alnylam second-quarter earnings results

Alnylam’s earnings performance was mixed: quarterly profit improved substantially from the prior year, but reported revenue of about $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus estimate in several reports. Negative Sentiment: The primary catalyst for the selloff was Alnylam’s reduction of its fiscal 2026 outlook. Product-revenue guidance was lowered to approximately $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting slower-than-anticipated demand normalization for second-line Amvuttra and headwinds affecting the ATTR cardiomyopathy market. Fierce Pharma report on Amvuttra and guidance

The primary catalyst for the selloff was Alnylam’s reduction of its fiscal 2026 outlook. Product-revenue guidance was lowered to approximately $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting slower-than-anticipated demand normalization for second-line Amvuttra and headwinds affecting the ATTR cardiomyopathy market. Negative Sentiment: The outlook cut raised concerns about the pace and durability of Amvuttra growth, Alnylam’s key commercial product. Multiple reports characterized the shares’ decline as a reaction to the weaker ATTR outlook and second-quarter revenue miss. MarketWatch report on Alnylam guidance

The outlook cut raised concerns about the pace and durability of Amvuttra growth, Alnylam’s key commercial product. Multiple reports characterized the shares’ decline as a reaction to the weaker ATTR outlook and second-quarter revenue miss. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations seeking investors who suffered losses. These announcements are often solicited investigations rather than evidence of wrongdoing, but they add reputational and legal overhang to the stock. Alnylam securities-fraud investigation announcement

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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