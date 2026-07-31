Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $375.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.48.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,668,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.81 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $289.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $382,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $365,822,000 after acquiring an additional 175,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts retained bullish ratings despite reducing their targets. Oppenheimer lowered its target to $350 while maintaining “outperform,” Stifel cut its target to $318 while keeping a “buy” rating, Needham reduced its target to $357 with a “buy” rating, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. These targets imply considerable potential upside if Alnylam’s growth outlook stabilizes. Analyst price-target updates

Several analysts retained bullish ratings despite reducing their targets. Oppenheimer lowered its target to $350 while maintaining “outperform,” Stifel cut its target to $318 while keeping a “buy” rating, Needham reduced its target to $357 with a “buy” rating, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. These targets imply considerable potential upside if Alnylam’s growth outlook stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, up from $0.32 a year earlier, while revenue increased 66.9% to $1.29 billion. However, reported revenue was below the $1.32 billion consensus estimate, and earnings estimates vary by data provider. Alnylam second-quarter earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, up from $0.32 a year earlier, while revenue increased 66.9% to $1.29 billion. However, reported revenue was below the $1.32 billion consensus estimate, and earnings estimates vary by data provider. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure came from a reduction to 2026 product-sales guidance and commentary that second-line Amvuttra demand is normalizing. Investors viewed the weaker ATTR outlook as outweighing record Amvuttra quarterly sales, prompting concerns about the pace and durability of future growth. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The main pressure came from a reduction to 2026 product-sales guidance and commentary that second-line Amvuttra demand is normalizing. Investors viewed the weaker ATTR outlook as outweighing record Amvuttra quarterly sales, prompting concerns about the pace and durability of future growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-rights law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the selloff. The announcements may add reputational and legal overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing by Alnylam. Securities-fraud investigation announcement

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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