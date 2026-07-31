Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $445.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 72.32% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.48.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.10. 2,668,101 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.81 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 989.1% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 30,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,675,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts retained bullish ratings despite reducing their targets. Oppenheimer lowered its target to $350 while maintaining “outperform,” Stifel cut its target to $318 while keeping a “buy” rating, Needham reduced its target to $357 with a “buy” rating, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. These targets imply considerable potential upside if Alnylam’s growth outlook stabilizes. Analyst price-target updates

Several analysts retained bullish ratings despite reducing their targets. Oppenheimer lowered its target to $350 while maintaining “outperform,” Stifel cut its target to $318 while keeping a “buy” rating, Needham reduced its target to $357 with a “buy” rating, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. These targets imply considerable potential upside if Alnylam’s growth outlook stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, up from $0.32 a year earlier, while revenue increased 66.9% to $1.29 billion. However, reported revenue was below the $1.32 billion consensus estimate, and earnings estimates vary by data provider. Alnylam second-quarter earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, up from $0.32 a year earlier, while revenue increased 66.9% to $1.29 billion. However, reported revenue was below the $1.32 billion consensus estimate, and earnings estimates vary by data provider. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure came from a reduction to 2026 product-sales guidance and commentary that second-line Amvuttra demand is normalizing. Investors viewed the weaker ATTR outlook as outweighing record Amvuttra quarterly sales, prompting concerns about the pace and durability of future growth. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The main pressure came from a reduction to 2026 product-sales guidance and commentary that second-line Amvuttra demand is normalizing. Investors viewed the weaker ATTR outlook as outweighing record Amvuttra quarterly sales, prompting concerns about the pace and durability of future growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-rights law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the selloff. The announcements may add reputational and legal overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing by Alnylam. Securities-fraud investigation announcement

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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