Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.1440 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

DRTS opened at $11.79 on Monday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Alpha Tau Medical

In other news, CFO Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $351,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,374.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,923 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.60.

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Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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