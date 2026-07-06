Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Sells $232,349.00 in Stock

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 17,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $232,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,340. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $27,693.54.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts: Sign Up

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 823,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,996. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.17. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company's stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alpha Tau Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alpha Tau Medical wasn't on the list.

While Alpha Tau Medical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here