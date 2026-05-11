Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.9750, with a volume of 1997160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DRTS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 19.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $897.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alpha Tau Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alpha Tau Medical wasn't on the list.

While Alpha Tau Medical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here