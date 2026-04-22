Alphabet (GOOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $106.5986 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $330.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.52. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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