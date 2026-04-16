Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Phillip Securities to Moderate Buy

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Phillip Securities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $334.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.61. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $148.40 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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