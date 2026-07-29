Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 196,931 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20.

On Monday, July 20th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $346,943.82.

On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $383,575.12.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $335.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,130,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,540. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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