Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $354.70 and last traded at $358.71. Approximately 14,344,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 21,758,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.62.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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