Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Purchased Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOG. In a filing disclosed on June 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - E*TRADE #2" account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/11/2026.

on 6/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quantinuum NASDAQ: QNT on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM on 4/9/2026.

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Alphabet Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $351.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.88 and a 52 week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026. Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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