Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $338.03 and last traded at $337.73. Approximately 12,873,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,970,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.47.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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