Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 3.6% - Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $372.14 and last traded at $370.21. 18,920,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,462,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett publicly said he initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet stake, a high-profile endorsement that reinforces investor confidence in GOOG’s long-term prospects.

Warren Buffett publicly said he initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet stake, a high-profile endorsement that reinforces investor confidence in GOOG’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Several pre-earnings notes highlighted Alphabet’s AI momentum, Google Cloud strength, and improving search revenue trends, suggesting the company could deliver another earnings beat.

Several pre-earnings notes highlighted Alphabet’s AI momentum, Google Cloud strength, and improving search revenue trends, suggesting the company could deliver another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said Alphabet’s AI chip and hardware push could open a new outside business opportunity, expanding its monetization options beyond advertising.

Reports also said Alphabet’s AI chip and hardware push could open a new outside business opportunity, expanding its monetization options beyond advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced its largest solar and battery-storage purchase to date, underscoring its commitment to clean power for data centers and AI infrastructure.

Alphabet announced its largest solar and battery-storage purchase to date, underscoring its commitment to clean power for data centers and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Google DeepMind leadership called for a U.S.-led AI standards body, which may help shape policy but is not an immediate financial catalyst.

Google DeepMind leadership called for a U.S.-led AI standards body, which may help shape policy but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal headlines remain a drag, including an EU fine threat, a Swiss probe over Android search defaults, new scrutiny of AI Overviews in Germany, and a fresh lawsuit over Gemini training data.

Regulatory and legal headlines remain a drag, including an EU fine threat, a Swiss probe over Android search defaults, new scrutiny of AI Overviews in Germany, and a fresh lawsuit over Gemini training data. Negative Sentiment: Consumer-safety criticism of Google’s AI search features and a DeepMind researcher resignation over Pentagon work add to reputational and regulatory pressure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $445.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.53.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,712,878,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,369,280 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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