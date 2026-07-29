Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Marsida Saraci Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marsida Saraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,185,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,430,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average of $339.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly preparing to commercialize its internally developed AI chips, potentially creating a new external revenue stream as demand for specialized computing infrastructure accelerates. The opportunity supports the company’s strategy of controlling more of its AI supply chain. Alphabet AI silicon article

Alphabet is reportedly preparing to commercialize its internally developed AI chips, potentially creating a new external revenue stream as demand for specialized computing infrastructure accelerates. The opportunity supports the company’s strategy of controlling more of its AI supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain a fundamental support: revenue increased 24% year over year to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud growth accelerated sharply and its backlog reached approximately $514 billion. Search also continued to grow, easing concerns that AI would rapidly cannibalize the core advertising business. Alphabet quarterly results analysis

Recent quarterly results remain a fundamental support: revenue increased 24% year over year to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud growth accelerated sharply and its backlog reached approximately $514 billion. Search also continued to grow, easing concerns that AI would rapidly cannibalize the core advertising business. Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its Play Signal age-assurance technology worldwide by the end of 2026, giving Android developers tools to deliver age-appropriate experiences and potentially strengthening Google’s safety and platform-compliance position. Google age-assurance technology article

Google is expanding its Play Signal age-assurance technology worldwide by the end of 2026, giving Android developers tools to deliver age-appropriate experiences and potentially strengthening Google’s safety and platform-compliance position. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is broadly constructive but estimates are mixed. KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target, raised its 2026 EPS forecast, but trimmed estimates for the third and fourth quarters and fiscal 2027. Erste Group separately raised its 2027 forecast.

Analyst sentiment is broadly constructive but estimates are mixed. KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target, raised its 2026 EPS forecast, but trimmed estimates for the third and fourth quarters and fiscal 2027. Erste Group separately raised its 2027 forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is beginning to restore freeway service after a suspension related to construction-zone behavior. The move could expand robotaxi availability, although continued scrutiny over emergency-response procedures remains a regulatory consideration. Waymo freeway service article

Waymo is beginning to restore freeway service after a suspension related to construction-zone behavior. The move could expand robotaxi availability, although continued scrutiny over emergency-response procedures remains a regulatory consideration. Negative Sentiment: The central risk remains AI infrastructure spending. Quarterly capital expenditures surged, free cash flow turned negative, and investors are questioning whether cloud demand and AI revenue will justify the investment. Alphabet’s reported EPS was also boosted by large unrealized investment gains, making headline valuation metrics less representative of underlying operations. Alphabet AI spending article

The central risk remains AI infrastructure spending. Quarterly capital expenditures surged, free cash flow turned negative, and investors are questioning whether cloud demand and AI revenue will justify the investment. Alphabet’s reported EPS was also boosted by large unrealized investment gains, making headline valuation metrics less representative of underlying operations. Negative Sentiment: Additional overhangs include a reported reshuffling of Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold team, potential European private damages claims following a major antitrust ruling, and recent sales by a major shareholder. These issues are smaller than the CapEx debate but may limit enthusiasm. Google European damages claims article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,902,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 118,966 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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