Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the information services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.23.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.00 and a 200-day moving average of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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